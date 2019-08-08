Transcript for Cyntoia Brown freed

Now to the Tennessee woman who has a lot to celebrate after she became a one woman movement activists celebrity's and human rights organizations. All rallied around her cause after she was sentenced to life in prison as a juvenile. This morning some Toya brown is enjoying her first full day of freedom exactly fifteen years after her arrest in 2004. The cause of her extraordinary record of rehabilitation. That she was a candidate for executive clemency. Brown now 31 was sentenced to life in prison for killing a man when she was sixteen. Prosecutors at the time said she shot a man she was trying to wrong but her lawyers claimed it was self defense and she was being forced into sex trafficking. When I was sixteen did a horrible thing. And I'm carrying and listening this whole time what I did is horrible. There's nothing to say to justify you can't just. Yeah killed Tony Allen east. Former Tennessee governor bill has loan commuted her sentence. On his last day in office I do think we made the right decision but we try to make it counts. Apps and all the noise her case garnered national attention for years drawing support from high profile celebrities including Rihanna and can car dash in west. This morning car dash in tweeting yes and LeBron James adding sin toy or brown welcome home while Lynn prison brown earned two college degrees and mentor to other young offenders she also wrote a memoir Friesen taleo. And even got married behind bars. It is truly is a story of rehabilitation redemption that's what you want about your correction system brown released a statement just before her release saying. Wall first giving honor to god who made all of this possible I would also like to thank my many supporters who have spoken on my behalf and prayed for me. I look forward to using my experiences to help other women and girls suffering abuse and exploitation. And brown is requesting privacy before granting any interviews her book is being released in October.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.