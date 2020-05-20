Transcript for Two dams in central Michigan fail

This morning catastrophic flooding threatening to swallow an entire town downtown Midland could be under approximately nine feet of water. A major dam in Michigan feeling late Tuesday the moment water brush through the barrier caught on camera. You can see as more and more water start sweeping through the gaps. Oh the failure releasing a wall of water sending waves surging across roads. Through homes and triggering a devastating domino sat. Lesson two hours later the Stanford damn about ten miles south buckling under pressure fast flowing floods pouring into town sweeping away cars dumpsters and anything else in its path this is unlike anything we've ever seen before the State's governor declaring a state of emergency National Guard on the ground overnight while residents downstream. Took refuge on higher ground. And some parts of Michigan have seen up to four inches of rain since Sunday. There's no rain in the forecast for that area fortunately today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.