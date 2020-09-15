-
Now Playing: Tyra and Bruno Tonioli take us inside the ballroom ahead of ‘DWTS’ premiere
-
Now Playing: 'Certified young person' Paul Rudd's hilarious mask message to millennials
-
Now Playing: Asha Lemmie talks about her novel, 'Fifty Words for Rain'
-
Now Playing: Dancing partners perform for the 1st time on ‘Dancing With the Stars’
-
Now Playing: Keira Knightley reflects on 15th anniversary of ‘Pride and Prejudice’
-
Now Playing: Former ‘Bachelor’ contestant Cassie Randolph files restraining order against ex Colton Underwood
-
Now Playing: 'Cheer' star Jerry Harris denies soliciting sex from minors
-
Now Playing: Nicole Byer speaks out about her historic Emmy nomination
-
Now Playing: Netflix star reportedly under investigation
-
Now Playing: Wishing Prince Harry a happy 36th birthday!
-
Now Playing: Gloria Estefan shares how her Cuban grandmother was her biggest champion
-
Now Playing: Alex Trebek returns to ‘Jeopardy’
-
Now Playing: Jerry Seinfeld fighting to save NYC stages
-
Now Playing: 'A Quiet Place' actress creates masks for hearing-impaired
-
Now Playing: Nik Wallenda on overcoming fear after his family’s accident
-
Now Playing: Taylor Swift to perform at the American Country Music Awards
-
Now Playing: Liam Payne performs ‘Midnight’ on ‘GMA’
-
Now Playing: Reba McEntire performs ‘Fancy’ on ‘GMA’
-
Now Playing: Janelle Monáe talks about her new movie, ‘Antebellum’