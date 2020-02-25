Transcript for Day 2 of the President’s trip to India

While it has been an incredible couple of days here in India. We know president trump puts tremendous value on a ceremonial aspects of his foreign visits and I've got to tell you I haven't seen anything. Quite like the welcome he's received here. The president's second day kicked off with another red carpet welcome the presidential limousine even escorted at one point by a ceremonial military unit on horseback. The president and First Lady also paid their respects at the site where Mahatma Gandhi was creamy egg tossing flower petals and planted a tree. Today's events come after that incredible welcome here yesterday and over a 100000. Indians packing into the world's largest cricket stadium for the event. The president also did a bit of sightseeing visiting the majestic Taj Mahal. And while this trip has been heavy on ceremony in light on substance the president is getting down to some business today. Sitting down with prime minister melody for a bilateral meeting at the top of the agenda trade. The two sides had been hoping to achieve a trade agreement in time for this trip. That is now not expected to happen. But even sell can it be known that the president does not walk away empty handed. He goes home with it was incredible images and is symbolic reaffirmation of the friendship between the US and India.

