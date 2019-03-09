Transcript for Deadly California boat fire

An accurate hold at least 25 people are dead after that deadly dive boat fire off Southern California that seven if I could vote was on we can excursions some. Those on war were celebrating birthdays including one for seventeen year old girl. This morning the round the clock search for any survivors of a floating inferno. We will search. All the way through the night into the morning but I think we all should be prepared. To move into. Then the worst outcome. The dark room with 39 people aboard anchored yards from shore erupted in flames just separate 3 AM Monday. Five crew members escaped by jumping into the water but dozens a sleepy passengers were trapped inside the burning boat. I reluctantly I didn't want to. Get back then I didn't look a lot I'd Jordan that he's gonna. Fire boats arrived to remote center Cruz island but the conception it was too far gone. Single vote and academic and can't put our simpler without being effectively do look for victims. Overnight we'll learn 25 bodies have been found moves through the sunken wreckage nine are still missing. It is usual car on the scene assist. Rob rugged terrain the hope is that maybe somebody made it. On to the island where they could continue to be rest. On short one of the crew members and obvious pain. And came remembers arriving not knowing if their loved ones were alive or dead the owners of a nearby rescue boats at the conceptions crew did everything make good. The end analysts say there are at capacity was cracking. And the key he said that fans celebrate street birthday he's. What caused this incident is still a mystery images from before the fires are just how tight the space was. And the passengers bunk room. But of all scenarios to be in a remote location. Have a fire that occurs you couldn't ask for a worse situation. So many lives lost so many questions this morning I'm against somebody who want answers and we know the Coast Guard last suspect of the boat a year ago and found. No issues again this boosting misconception. It was one W be used by celebrities and stars Rob Lowe tweet it overnight that he's been on that bode many times. In his heart goes out to the victims. An awful story and overnight the Santa Barbara County confirming that they have recovered more bodies hopper press conference for more information. Later this morning.

