Deadly floods hit the Northeast

Nearly 8 inches of rain triggered flash floods in areas of New York, leaving at least one person dead, a local official said. ABC News’ Andrea Fujii has images of the damage.

July 10, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live