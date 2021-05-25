Transcript for Deadly plane crash in Las Vegas neighborhood

A terrifying scene in this residential neighborhood of Las Vegas. Thick black smoke billowing into the sky after a plane crash left this backyard looking like a war zone. Oh military aircraft are. Authorities at nearby Nellis Air Force Base see the plane. Operated by a military contractor took off from the base Monday afternoon crashing a short time later near the southern edge of the base. It sounded like a plane ended grass and I heard that low flying. I heard this shaking I felt the shaking in the house police and military officials rushing to the scene securing the area. In elementary school nearby told to shelter in place students could see the crash from their classrooms witnesses in the area describing the tense moments. By Douglas breaking out like right here on the house like going crazy by the way doesn't like that K up planes crashed on the street. Right between the two houses he went down. What are the Y ears. And that's what we've heard to date balloon. When he hit the ground yet. Do you. Went well. The pilot was killed. No other people were on board. The company that owns a plane releasing a statement saying it's cooperating with investigating agencies to determine what led to this tragic accident. And witnesses say the plane crashed nose down it's the first crash out of Nellis Air Force Base in saint thunderbirds pilot died on a training flight in 28.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.