Deadly New Zealand mosque attacks

More
The nation's prime minister says it appears to have been a well-planned terrorist attack. ABC News' Janai Norman reports.
1:48 | 03/15/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Deadly New Zealand mosque attacks

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:48","description":"The nation's prime minister says it appears to have been a well-planned terrorist attack. ABC News' Janai Norman reports.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNN","id":"61705338","title":"Deadly New Zealand mosque attacks","url":"/WNN/video/deadly-zealand-mosque-attacks-61705338"}