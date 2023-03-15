Death row inmate gets 2nd chance

After finding prosecutors had withheld evidence, a judge has ordered a new trial for a man who has spent decades behind bars for a murder he says he didn’t commit. ABC’s Andrea Fujii reports.

March 15, 2023

