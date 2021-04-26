Transcript for New demands for justice after more police-involved shootings

Back in this country new protests over the fatal police shooting of Andrew Brown in North Carolina. And another police shooting this time in Virginia which left 32 year old Isaiah brown in critical condition. This morning new demands for justice and police reformer after more high profile officer involved shootings. Bonnie camera video shows the shooting of Isiah brown in spots have been you county Virginia a free call 911 during an argument with his brother. The problems. Like my diploma right yeah someone to come here real quickly even have a guiding. Yeah you haven't got any help no. When officers arrived brown was outside still on the phone with 911. He got to do that. And. The family's lawyer says the officer mistook the phone for a gun shooting brown and there's times. And industries twist the lawyer says the deputy who shot brown had just given him a ride home one hour earlier after his car broke down on the highway. So they had had an opportunity to observe them interact with down. See that he was not violent he had no weapons brown is in critical condition the deputy who shot him is on administrative leave it was not a situation and an immediate result and another shooting. Of an armed unarmed black male. Meanwhile an Elizabeth City, North Carolina Andrew Brown junior's family says they plan to view body camera video of his shooting today. Authorities have released few details about the incident only seen Andrew Brown was shot during a drug related arrest warrant and dispatch our audio responders are heard saying brown was shot in the back. Are now warm rail or your. The Andrew brown and I as they are brown shootings just two of several during the same week as the dear children verdict and the death of George Floyd. The Biden administration is now calling on the senate to pass the please reform bill named a for Floyd. There is no question that. We've got to put an end to these moments where the public questions whether there's going to be accountability. But the George Floyd justice and policing out faces an uphill battle in the senate. We're sticking point is whether to allow civil lawsuits against police.

