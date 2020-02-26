Transcript for Democratic debate chaos

We begin with the chaos on stage during last night's democratic debate. It was only three days Angela South Carolina primary the candidates came out swinging. And Bernie Sanders attacking him on everything from gun control to the cost of this health care. Lance Michael Bloomberg faired better last night Benny did last week but he face a steady stream of attacks ABC's Serena Marshall has the highlights. Serena good morning. Kenneth Monaghan wearing the validity in this debate was not like the others these candidates coming out forcefully ahead of Saturday's South Carolina primary. And next week's Super Tuesday though more than sparring about policy as he never Anderson talking over each other. Seven candidates won stage and a lot of crosstalk I'm not respond respond to the question any standard word alienating. As each one made their final pitch for taking on president trump in the fall by attacking their rival. I don't care how much money senate that Mayor Bloomberg has. The core of the rip up the Democratic Party will never trust him. I have been training for this job. Since I stepped and the piled was still smoldering on 9/11 and all the sideshows that the senator wants to bring up have nothing to do with that. Senator Bernie Sanders currently leading in the delegate count taking the most heat throughout the night if. You think the last four years has been chaotic. Divisive. Toxic. Exhaust and imagine spending the better part of point 18 with Bernie Sanders vs Donald Trump I mean curing my name mentioned a little bit tonight. I'll tell you people at the American people want Joseph what the American people want. They don't want candidates to be running to billionaires for huge amounts of Huntley force whose plane his recent praise for Cuba's Fidel Castro. Which draws some boos from the audience. What August 3. Here's what Barack Obama said in terms of Cuba. The Q book made progress on education yes I think. Really have a former vice president Joseph Biden trying to recapture his momentum. Coming out forceful and feisty the people know we've and promising to try and. Ten to win South Carolina. Once alleging the apparent chaos and the trump campaign calling the Democratic Party a hot mess. The slow the last debate before Super Tuesday it has been 30% of the delegates will be award ad. Kenneth Nona. Thank you Serena for that report.

