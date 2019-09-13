Transcript for Democratic debate night analysis

Let's say a closer look at where the candidates say and as they prepare to face off again next month ABC's deputy political director Mary Alice parks offers her take. On the memorable moments and who still struggling to set themselves apart. Last night marked a turning point in this campaign. The former vice president Joseph Biden full length by those two powerhouse progressive senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. For the first time. And yet it was raided that rocked the fight even on their signature issue. Though he believed in the polls and fighting has struggled during some of these past debates. But in Houston he seemed to find his budding. So did Texan bed or work the former congressman capitalizing on his home field advantage over and over again thank by his colleagues for his leadership. After the domestic terrorist attack in his hometown of El Paso. Sender Bernie Sanders took some serious incoming on its health care proposals. But defended his Medicare for all policies to the end. Going into the rest of the fox you have to show that his campaign has not run at a gas and went idol winner tonight the former president Barack Obama. At the last debate some of the Democrats started to criticize parts of his legacy like here in Houston that was a risk no one seemed eager to repeat. Well today and our thanks to marry house there in Houston.

