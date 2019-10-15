Transcript for Democratic debate preparation

We turn out to the big debate tonight the Democrats hoping to win the White House are facing off an Ohio as new polls show Elizabeth Warren surging at all comes as a new report claims former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg is thinking about jumping into the race. But CNBC reports Bloomberg. What enter the race only if former vice president Joseph Biden were to drop out. In the early stages of the primaries ABC's Rachel Scott joins us from Ohio now would the debate preview of good morning Rachel. Elizabeth Kenneth good morning to you yes for the first time in this democratic primary you'll see twelve candidates all on a single staged. But that'll come with its own set of challenges the more candidates. Means the last time to make your case the big questions night will be whose message will breakthrough. Lester bell Ohio this stage is set and it's the biggest and presidential primary history. Told Kim and it's aren't any single state for tonight's democratic debate that's two more than the last time around. Senator commonly airs telling me this weekend that's super sized Garnett will come at a car. I don't think isn't much that can be talked about it a serious way three early front runners will be center stage. Senator Bernie Skinner who were turned back to the spotlight after suffering a heart attack. But McCrory spans back into the ring the senator making his case for why he deserves the progressive vote over senator Elizabeth Warren. Rules because like Richard or so virtues are capitalists who hormones. Mayor ebitda is also is taking a dig at Warren. I think her clothes for Medicare for all announced a proposal that the quote my way or the highway but looming over tonight's debate the battle over impeachment. Democrats escalating their attacks on president trump. After he asked both Ukraine and China to investigate Joseph Biden and his son hunter who had business dealings there while his father was vice president. Hunter announcing he will step down from his war position at a Chinese backed company. No. Has indicated. And any consequence that anything was done wrong or legally buy me or buying my son. And that is one wild card tonight is Joseph Biden bull face questions about his son's business dealings. And if his rivals will criticize him for Kenneth Elizabeth. Figuring choked.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.