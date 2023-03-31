'Demon Dog' gets a new home

A fiery Frenchie that earned the nickname "Demon Dog" after being returned to the animal shelter three times is now on his fourth owner. ABC’s Will Ganss speaks with a trainer.

March 31, 2023

