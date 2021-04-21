Transcript for Derek Chauvin found guilty of murder in George Floyd's death

We begin with the verdict in the murder that shook the country to its core. Former police officer their children is now behind bars guilty of murder in the death of George slate in Minneapolis relieved crowd lingered late into the night at the intersection were Floyd was killed. Celebrating the verdict while acknowledging the nation has a long way to go when it comes to justice and policing in America. And at this powerful headline this morning from the New York Daily News just three simple words George Floyd mattered. Today we are able to breed the king. This morning George Floyd's came we fans and they're breathing a sigh of relief after a jury found former officer Derek Sylvan guild's seal Floyd's. Murder which held one unintentional second degree murder while committing a felony. By and the defendant guilty so I sat emotionless as the judge read the verdict guilty on all counts including second degree murder and third degree murder and second degree manslaughter Sylvan led away in handcuffs. County court cheers and tooling and. Determination complete supporters. And black clouds right now whether they need to manage. Across the city across the state of Minnesota crossed the country they have the man. The celebrations spilling into the streets of Minneapolis. ABC's Phil when Lopez was there. Outside of Portland and anthrax that's my friend yeah. I was silent and all of that and you learn yeah. Hayes and I remember crying. Kim think. Protesters who voiced support since he died in May of last year. When then officers who've been pinned him to the ground his need pressed into Floyd's neck while he was handcuffed. Don't the most in Pittston the world scene has I've been extinguished. Rocketboom met watts. Especially that squabble over and over and over again and Bob brought it was murder. Boy's family also getting a call from president by Dick who spoke about meeting Floyd's daughter. Gionta. I think Jim is currently in good shape and starts changed now. America. Yeah incredible there's incredible thing this revolutionary. The tour the jury found so been guilty of carry a maximum sentence of forty years. The state guidelines suggest Sylvan will spent closer to fifteen years behind bars. Although legal experts say. Prosecutors could ask for more time than Matt because the child was present during Floyd's murder. Prosecutors can ask for what's called an enhancement. In the sentencing meaning to go beyond what the guidelines would suggest because a child was pressed. And so that nine year old girl was not just an emotional witness which she could become a very important witness with regard to the potential. Sentence overnight Darnell a freezer the eighteen year old who signed the widely shared video Floyd's final moments. Writing on FaceBook quote I just cried so hard guilty on all the charges. Thank you god and the view co host he honey hostage getting emotional when talking about the verdict a rare instance of a police officer convicted of murder. I am the mother of an eighteen year old boy. Who is now in South Africa. And I feel that he is safer. In South Africa. Then he is he in his own country. I am so relieved. That. This is what justice finally looks like. For my community. Derek Sylvan is expected to be sentenced in June ask for the other three officers wore wet and wild Floyd when it was being restrained they are expected to go on trial the Saugus.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.