Derek Chauvin trial focuses on George Floyd’s drug use

A forensic investigator testified she found a pill containing illicit substances and George Floyd’s DNA in the police cruiser where officers struggled with Floyd. ABC News’ Reena Roy has more.
1:49 | 04/08/21

