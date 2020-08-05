This mom and daughter nurse duo are working together to fight COVID-19 Nurse Cindy Pascalo and her daughter Jessica DeBrocke are both nurses at Northwestern Memorial Hospital working together on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

My husband is a healthcare worker, I’m a teacher: How COVID-19 has changed our lives Cheryl Meany shares how she plans to live her life differently after being a teacher, mom and wife of a healthcare worker during the novel coronavirus pandemic.