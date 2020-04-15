Transcript for Ask the doctor

The FDA has approved the first corner bars task that uses saliva earlier I soaker doctor M Ron Ali asked him about the importance of this new tax. You know I was looking at the data and it is a test that is will be called more sensitive that means it may pick up. More corona virus than we do usually swap tests because this war chest it depends on the technique. Of the person taking the swamp because they can go at a different angle. Hit a spot where they don't get a virus particle on the swap but disputed is also beneficial. Because it. Is that realistic given the slow progress we've made on testing so far. We have done much better me in March and march 12 we were at 20000 tests now. We are are both three million so we're testing a lot of people what we're still not at. No where it went where we should be so in infectious disease is all about confirming cases. Tracing case is an isolated cases so unless we can confirm more cases we can't contained that infection. And it's very worries some that some of these community based testing centers site. There had been some FEMA supported are not losing bet FEMA support. Help us get to the bottom of this new study saying the corona virus can add tax to shoes and be a carrier. Because the shoe soles have a non porous. Bond surface. So it's kind of like that old study from a New England Journal Madison that looked at plastic and other noncore services. So I have been when I come from the hospital I always make sure that mice in the soles of my shoes are clean. I use a Lysol disinfectant or even a wipe. So yes this is something that we've noticed even before this official study which now confirms it. And MS study half of the she's belonging to medical workers tested positive for the virus.

