Doggie dispatch!

Meet Sapphire, the viral, precocious pup who’s lending a helping paw to a pregnant couple by relaying important messages between them. ABC News’ Danny New spoke with Sapphire’s parents.

August 29, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live