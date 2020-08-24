Transcript for Double trouble

This morning a state of emergency on the Gulf Coast there's never been anything anything like this before the region is bracing for the potential of two storms making landfall in two days. Louisiana in the bull's eye. We're gonna get. Basically a right hook from Marco memo left hook from from Laura. Marcos is hours away from expecting landfall creeping toward the coast bringing gale force winds. And up to ten inches of rain. The concern is the war. The two storms get back to let the water while he would it's like push it against this Levy added more common in. Sandbags are already in place ahead of the dangerous storm surge expected from parts of the Texas coast to New Orleans. Residents Ers to prepare for the worst. Eager ears he saw Syrian result or I date usually you get. But since those are all paper towels. Diapers batter is probably slapped away. Stocking up on news. But the real concern comes this Lauro seen here from above. Comes rarely Mim behind Marco expected to slam into the Louisiana coast as at least the category two hurricane. Bring you more than a foot of rain and a devastating storm surge along with it. We haven't had a category three hurricane in Louisiana since wrote came. Rita some areas already fueling Laura's daily wrath. Katie at least five dead after floodwaters swallowed neighborhoods. Causing this home to collapse a similar scene in the Dominican Republic at least three people killed. The devastation obvious from above bringing their kids count by hand and on paid. Back on the Gulf Coast officials are now warning residents that twin storms and bring a higher danger saying the storms are hitting so close together. There may not be time for search and rescue efforts between land falls.

