Transcript for Dr. Anthony Fauci addresses China lab theory

We turn out to the accusations that China covered up the extent of the virus outbreak early this year the trump administration has also link the virus so lap in Wuhan. Now doctor Anthony county is addressing the issue of ABC's outs for Shea has more. This morning doctor Anthony felt she is shooting down theories at the corona virus was me and made. He tells National Geographic everything about the step wise evolution over time strongly indicates that this virus a vault in nature and then jump species. Felt she added he does not believe another theory that the virus occurred naturally but was accidentally released into the public from a lab in China. Telling Nat geo that means it was in the wild to begin wit. That's why I don't get what they're talking about it comes after both president trop and secretary of state Mike Pompeo linked the virus to a lab in Wuhan without providing evidence. Have you seen anything at this point that gives you a high degree of confidence. That the world had to institute of neurology was the orchard inspires yes. There's enormous evidence that that's worth this begin I can tell you that there is a significant amount of evidence that this. Came from that laboratory and walk. The US is also accusing China of covering up just how devastating the virus was when it first hit a US Homeland Security report concludes quote. The Chinese Government intentionally concealed the severity of covad nineteen from the international community in early January while it stockpiled medical supplies. And now in a new interview with the New York Post president trump claims more Americans are agreeing with him. With a desire for the US to be less dependent on Chinese manufacturing. Saying the one thing that this pandemic has taught us is that I was right. Now those people are really agreeing with me. And that includes medicine and other six. The Chinese Government is preparing for a serious backlash because of this pandemic. Reuters as Beijing's ministry of state security is already warned. That anti China sentiment around the world is at its highest level since the Tiananmen square massacre of 1989. Can it and Mona are Alex thank you.

