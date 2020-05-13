Transcript for Entertainment industry slowly getting back on track

Robert Pattinson covering GQ magazine in a high fashion photo shot by himself. In quarantine the upcoming Batman star in an apartment in London styled from afar. Staging his own stunning photo shoot in isolation GQ isn't the only publication creating quarantine content. Delegate lead posing for boat it's Alia shot and style via facetime. Specifically there'd be twenty people at issue like this hair makeup photographers lighting crews now there's no one but bella. And Demi Lovato also posing via facetime. Spot the photographer in the corner. And from fashion to film. Pronouncing your husband and flying along running Australian soap opera is active filming but with none of that. There's no. Kissing hugging touching of any sort this so called neighbors has been on the air for 35 years and now it's resuming production with new rules for its cast. There's been hundreds if not thousands of changes basket to to ensure that less people image seen the New York Times saying neighbors could prove to be quote. An important precedent for the global screen industry as it tries to figure out how a phased reintroduction to shooting TV series and films might work. And what about life performances the announcement coming on Tuesday that Broadway shows won't be coming back. Until Labor Day at the earliest. Luckily one of its biggest stars has at least a temporary fix when men while Miranda making the revolutionary. Announcement on CNN. Hamilton will be streaming. On Disney plots on July 3. A this year pretty cool front like what we can't say enough about what an incredible job HL director. Doesn't which she did movie. I'm she's basically given everyone at home the best seat in the hawks. I'll be in the best seat house and act comes back as far as. Movies go unhinged starring Russell Crowe moved its release up. To July 1 making it the first nation might release since movie Peter shut down back in March you guys. The stabbing the chief has brought we ticket in history right. Ever I mean well worth the Disney plus subscription which we all have already anyway that's very true enemy of the parent company may for the past well. For the better.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.