Transcript for Extreme weather from coast to coast

As the West Coast thirst for rain with lakes dipping to their lowest level in decades. People on the East Coast are getting hit with a blinding downpours. This video from North Carolina Schilling would drivers faced on interstate 95 south of Raleigh a severe storms move through the area. In Indiana to children are hospitalized after a possible lightning strike near Indianapolis. And this driver taking a big risk. Crossing a flooded road. In parts of Texas days of heavy rain and flash flooding and event in Houston called the extreme weather ready expo has been postponed because of you guessed it extreme weather in the forecast this weekend but on the West Coast it's a lack of rain posing a threat Folsom lake outside Sacramento is 68 feet lower than last year that dropped equivalent to a five story building. Droughts are common in California but experts say it's worsen this year due to a lack of snow at higher elevations. Combined with hotter drier weather the before and after pictures at leak or Ville from twenty sixteenths in now are striking the lake in northern California is on track to drop to its lowest level. In forty years if provides drinking water to 27 million people and water to five million acres of farmland. This crisis extends beyond California the governor of Utah's now asking people to pray to end the drought there. We need more rain. And we need it now. We need some divine intervention.

