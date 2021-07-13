Transcript for Extreme weather from coast to coast

This morning new accounts from the front lines of the massive firefight in the west the extreme heat in record drought super charging. 58 major fires across the region. The backwards fire north of Lake Tahoe California scorching more than 91000. Acres at least two when he homes destroyed. Residents forced to flee with hardly any notice. Those flames were coming this bloody good headline on the 42. We just left everything there was. There was nothing we can do we had to get out more evacuations in mayor oppose a county where the river fire now threatens a critical route into Yosemite National Park. I hope everything you still there when they get back. In southern Oregon the bootleg fire has been threatening a major power grid that connects or gain in California. The fire doubling in size every day for three days meanwhile on the East Coast here now. Severe storms triggering a flooding emergency last night dozens of people stranded emergency crews launching boats to rescue them. The National Weather Service now confirming the rainfall in the Philadelphia suburbs amounts to a 100 year flood event. The New York City area also hit again just three days after floodwaters inundated city subway stations. And stranded drivers.

