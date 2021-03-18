Transcript for Extreme weather slamming the South

Overnight a severe weather outbreak slamming the deep south this Amir. Everybody is okay here a long stretch of powerful storms producing more than twenty twisters moves across Mississippi and Alabama. Our meg you're darn right over nadir back here at Tuscaloosa authorities reporting dozens of homes are damaged across the area. These University of Alabama students took shelter inside a parking garage. This local church is destroyed again the pastor says it was rebuilt after a tornado in 2011. I do something that he has something greater. It's now saying about. I mean things like this are gonna happen and it's just how we respond to it we just believe they guys and do something greater dimmer gummery the powerful winds picked up this small boat. Carrying it across the air before wrapping it around that tree the town of mound they'll Alabama spent the afternoon. Recovering from the tornado that stock while preparing. For more severe storms in Mississippi a reported tornado leveled this farm in Wayne county. This morning millions of people remain under the threat of severe weather. As the storm now takes aim at Georgia and the Carolinas. It is not just the threat of tornadoes the same storm system also bringing blizzard conditions the Texas. Dumping several inches of snow in the panhandle.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.