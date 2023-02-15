FAA launches air safety review

The FAA is forming a team of experts to examine flight safety in response to several recent near-collisions involving commercial planes. ABC News’ Andrew Dymburt has the details.

February 15, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live