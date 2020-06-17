Facebook takes down accounts connected to hate groups

The social media company executed a takedown of the accounts connected to the Proud Boys and American Guard, two organizations identified as hate groups by the Southern Poverty Law Center.
0:22 | 06/17/20

Transcript for Facebook takes down accounts connected to hate groups
FaceBook has taken down nearly 200 counseling took to hate groups linking looking to capitalize on the nationwide protest the company said the FaceBook. And answer from accounts were being used to encourage members of two white supremacy groups to show up at demonstrations. In some cases with weapons it's not clear what they plan to do once they arrive. FaceBook says it will continue to remove new page is intended to get around that band.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

