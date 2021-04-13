Transcript for Family welcomes wild deer into home

Now when she comes in the house. Did she likes it her fears about his coat messiah Il can't sell fawning over his new pet took over it. Sleep on the coach couldn't wake up local tavern door she rarely. Go back through his pick up the veto some. Seriously do know it all started a few months ago when recital of the trail of bread for the BB Jeter and she followed him to his house and meet yourself at home. The site has started calling a deer Bambi after one of newspaper cartoons. Yeah. The deer are now answering Jordanian and messiah says she's quickly become part of the Stanley. They bathed in groom her and yes they check for ticks Bambi is a big fan of car rides and she gets along with the family dog in the kids like a million bucks the cat on the other hand not so much. Besides saying he doesn't own that year but she comes by every few days to hang out. They've been random times I got just come off the house and there she is we've from. And it only being we have inspected as a a mix in time for you gonna house gators are plagued two let fruits of my aesthetic Peter proved tonight we'll not to stuff. She even gets a little jealous when the dog gets too much attention Bambi is hardly the first exotic pet that the Internet has fallen in club which. Jill the squirrel is a hurricane Isaak rescue mushroom the possum is a fan favorite. And juniper the fox loves a good time but they are not fugitives from the law yet this fine is a con deer on the Lam. Messiah has been contacted by the Delaware department of natural resources. Which let him know that allowing a deer into the house is illegal possession of wildlife. Cell messiah is now looking into obtaining a deer license but there's no word yet on it bad he's looking to obtain a driver's license since. You know she's such a fan of riding in the car. TV. He's the real life snow light when he got their I think it. And to input among blasts with the Delaware multiple picked I mean. Everybody well allegedly after integrate our house fawning over that story up.

