Transcript for Father saves son from mountain lion attack

We turn out to an incredible story out of Southern California where a Mountain Lion have that had a little boy. In the toddler was walking with the Stanley in a park authorities say his father split second decision likely save the boy's life. 900 fits into their bank it was a terrifying site. He's just stared at the backpack and a massive Mountain Lion perched in a treat a backpack gripped edged jaws just moments after pouncing on a three year old who was walking with his family. I'm racking up and she said hey be careful this Mountain Lion. And it's free and it's tax you know her child. The big cat grabbing the toddler by the neck when the boys quick thinking popping through that backpack which distracted the Mountain Lion long enough so we get pull his son to safety. The group that Mountain Lion attack about Ryan group to be in a tree. The child suffered only minor injuries he. Most likely saved in his son's life. By instant reaction still officials were forced to shut down the park and your book oak canyon while they hunted for the Mountain Lion responsible. This morning they're urging caution for hikers in the area. We need to be aware situation out situation where it's. Reticence and Mountain Lion attacks are rare but encounters with the a lease of animals are becoming more common. Less than a week ago this pack of five was spotted on surveillance video strolling through a neighborhood in Sacramento. The Mountain Lion was euthanized because it was considered a public safety threat.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.