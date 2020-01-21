-
Now Playing: Woman fights off mountain lion with her bare hands when it attacks her dog
-
Now Playing: Father saves son from mountain lion attack
-
Now Playing: Mitch McConnell reveals rules for impeachment trial
-
Now Playing: Petition to move Super Bowl to Saturday
-
Now Playing: Break in the “Pillowcase Rapist” case?
-
Now Playing: ‘The Bachelor’ week 3 recap
-
Now Playing: Looking for “the match”
-
Now Playing: Top gadgets from CES 2020
-
Now Playing: Tom Steyer launches 4-day bus tour across the Carolinas
-
Now Playing: Best getaways for 2020
-
Now Playing: Democrats face off at Iowa debate
-
Now Playing: Carolina Panthers’ Luke Kuechly announces he’s retiring at 28
-
Now Playing: Utah man locked inside gym overnight
-
Now Playing: Houston Astros fire manager and general manager
-
Now Playing: Senators Warren and Sanders take aim at each other
-
Now Playing: Oscar nominations controversy
-
Now Playing: LSU wins college football title
-
Now Playing: ‘The Bachelor’ week 2 recap
-
Now Playing: Battle of the Tigers
-
Now Playing: Trump defends killing of top Iranian general