Transcript for FBI warning of coronavirus-related scams

For Americans already on edge from corona virus fears. A new warning about spammers. If you want to repeat of free pass and kick delivered overnight your home Pratt one. Calls advertising free test kits. And one business claiming it can rid the virus from your homes and air. Only 79 dollars are highly trained technicians will do awful air duct cleaning and sanitation to make sure the air you breathe. It's free of bacteria. But the federal government says they're all scams only designed to steal your money. And some like in North Carolina seeming to just want to scare people. People are getting calls at home. Am being told by the local Health Department that they've come into contact with someone who has the corona virus. Authorities warning that thousands could potentially be targeted. The FBI and other federal agencies seen a surge ever ports like bees. The last thing the American people need in the middle this pandemic. This criminals trying to take advantage of them and profit off their concerns. And it will warning from the White House president trump signed an executive order Monday to prevent price gouging and reporting of medical supplies. If you have a big supply of toilet paper in your house this is not something you have to worry that. But if you are sitting on that where house. Would it masks. Surgical masks you will be hearing the knock on your door. As for that executive order once something is designated as scarce like surgical masks if anyone is caught hoarding it would be a crime. Can at the Mona back to you. Thank you Andrea.

