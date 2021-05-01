Transcript for FDA says people need both doses of COVID-19 vaccines

This morning US health officials out with a new warning shooting down suggestions from some top health experts looking to speed up vaccine distribution. By cutting doses and half or even delaying the second shot. In a new statement the FDA warns changing be approved dosing schedule is premature and not rooted solidly in the available evidence adding he could run a significant risk and undermined the vaccination efforts. -- sing a first dose with Al the second dose available that's just not in the labeled it comes with state saying only 30% of the vaccines distributed so far have been administered so frustrating so frustrating in Florida seniors camp out overnight. Open to get their shot but thousands were turned away. The governor now demanding hospitals speed things up costs. Models that do not do a good job of getting the vaccine out. We'll have their allocations transferred. To hospitals that are doing a good job in New York the governor is threatening hospitals with a 100000 dollar fine if you. You don't use the allocation by the end of this week you can be find. And you won't receive further allocations. The state now confirming its first case of that more contagious covad variant a man with no recent travel history testing positive. At least three others in contact with them now waiting for their test results that UK Berrian has spread to at least four states making the race to backs need all the more urgent. And doctors say another varying from South Africa could be even more contagious scientists are closely monitoring these mutations to make sure the current vaccines still work against them. The general. Suspicion. Is that these current variants are still likely susceptible to vaccines. However we don't know that yet. The UK mutation now forcing Britain to impose a new national lockdown it's clear that the Wii needs to do more to get them. To bring this new variant. Under control the number of people in the hospital there is now 40% higher than what the UK saw at the height of the crisis last spring. Which left 35000. People dead. The weeks ahead. Will be the hardest hit back in the US more than a 148000. People are in the hospital with covic ER's are overrun. With this post Christmas surge still booming. Is this and everything in their heads and landed on the Wadey harmful hopeful yet. We're running. Probably 300%. Over normal capacity I mean we under. The situation in Los Angeles county so dire ambulance crews are now being advised to cut back on oxygen use. And not to take patients at a hospital if they have little chance of survival. Nonstop. And it it has been for the last few weeks and you know we're all and brought back the flow of critical patients nonstop. This emergency hitting big interviews with its first okay I'm will be. Yes that I mean stabilize. And back the vaccine troubles in San Francisco officials warn if they can't get out the shots faster than vaccines may expire before leaving the warehouse.

