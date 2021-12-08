Transcript for FDA set to authorize booster shot for immunocompromised

This morning new vaccine guidance is on the way for vulnerable Americans the FDA now planning to authorize booster shots for patients with compromised immune systems including transplant recipients the decision coming his Kobe cases surged towards peak pandemic levels pathology is actually much bigger than anything that written report in Florida where the productivity rate is nearing 20%. Hospitals are overwhelmed with thousands more patients currently hospitalized. That in any other time in the pandemic. Patients are getting thicker and much has happened today than we saw that in January and her ability. And that's being on going to take a longer. In Mississippi doctors say it could be a matter of these before the hospital system collapses the state now asking the White House to send a military hospital ship its aged it's simply not sustainable. People not enough. Space. Are not in nursing staff in in taxes more than half the State's hospitals are running out of icu beds. We don't care emergency rooms so crowded that nearly 600 patients across the state were left waiting for a bid Wednesday. People were dying three standard there are ambulances that are taken out of service because we have efficient in the back by big. And loads of patience. Now more counties and taxes are joining the fight for school mask mandates. On Wednesday a judge in Dallas ruling local officials can move forward with their mask requirement. But just hours later governor Greg Abbott hit back. Appealing the decision. And mask to be reigniting across the country sparking new protests like this one in Franklin Tennessee. Where health officials were followed to the parking lot and threaten. You know no longer do you really. Ought to do you. He never got to look yeah heart. Despite the hour rage the school board voted to impose a mask mandate. Other cities and states following suit from Philadelphia. To organ bracing for the d.s in weeks ahead. Dan Lieberman ABC news New York our thanks to Dan.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.