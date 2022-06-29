Final farewell to the queen

A sea of visitors stretching a mile long lined up to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II in the Scottish capital city of Edinburgh, some waiting up to 12 hours. ABC’s Ines De La Cuetara reports.

