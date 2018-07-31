Transcript for Firefighters make progress battling deadly wildfire

At least a dozen major wildfires are wearing out fire crews across California one little girl did her part. She handed out burritos to the crew after they spent 24 hours battling the fire around the city of Redding which has spread to more than a 100008. There is. But those crews are now reporting progress getting more than 20% of the fire under control ABC's Gagne bachus reports. New images of the tornado a fight you're from the Ayers that is leveling homes in exhausting thousands of firefighters. Across the west. Firefighters are thinking sixteen qualifiers in thirteen states nine of those fires are in California. The largest their car fires scorching nearly a 100000 acres so far no pictures of him. Some of the nearly 40000 who evacuated are now returning home to utter devastation. Among them Redding police chief Roger Moore his home of nineteen years gone. Kids lived their entire lives in this house it's that part stuff. And really that that digest and you. Officials say at least six people have died and many feared the death toll will rise seventy year old Melanie Bledsoe and two of her great grandchildren five Harold James in four year old Emily among that number. Your grandfather receiving a heartbreaking phone call. Part of my little grandson on the phone he's sitting Graham poll please. You gotta come and L was a fire at the bag nor does good. The sort of my buddy advantage is still hold scribbled. Come and four firefighters have now been killed in the line of duty the latest 33 year old captain Brian Hughes who was fighting the Ferguson fired near Yosemite National Park. When he was killed by a falling tree. Some of the evacuation orders for the car fire have been lifted in officials say that fire is now pushing away from populated areas. These fires are sobering reminder that we haven't reached peak fire season. Candace and grameen Dien Diane things are still busy out west and dean.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.