Transcript for Flash flood disaster in the Northeast

We begin with the deadly flood disaster unfolding right now here in the northeast from Philadelphia. Two new York and Boston. Remnants of hurricane Ida have unleashed a historic amounts of rain overnight as you can see the storm is now making its way into New England. After leaving behind scenes that could be from a Hollywood disaster movie. The rain came down so quickly it left drivers in New York City and New Jersey stranded in waist high water. Some people are still stuck inside there cars rescue workers have been overwhelmed. The 911 system is overloaded. New York State and New Jersey declaring states of emergencies. New York City impose a travel ban through 5 AM. Floodwaters inundated Newark International Airport and farther south parts of Trenton, New Jersey are under evacuation orders. Because a local river is rising threatening to submerged entire neighborhoods water rose to seven feet high at Passaic, New Jersey. Where at least one death is confirmed. All of this followed a series of reported tornadoes around Philadelphia and in Maryland. Dozens of homes are destroyed those details in a moment but first the crisis in New York. Overnight dramatic images of the historic cross blood in the. She would flash of hurricane Ida pummeling New Jersey weren't born when Wednesday night. Five inches of rain fell per hour. Outside Trenton car submerged in feet of water. Never seen anything like this before and this man filming a river of water rushing off a highway exit. That's the Garden State Parkway exit 154. Quarters coming off the parkway and York neighborhood. And Newark Airport the baggage room flooded. The airport suspending all flights last night. And for the first time Albert the National Weather Service issuing a flash flood emergency for New York City. Want were seen rushing into the subway station subway service halted overnight. And in the Bronx more than two dozen cars bobbing like bath with on this highway this man climbing out of his window to safety. Don't. Feed chlorophyll or floating. Total. And then. Brady. Earlier this storm spawning multiple tornados. This new video showing the damage in the southern New Jersey neighborhood. The family living in this home racing to the basement when the twister approached will get a little. Our house is exactly what the front. In Maryland this tornado spotted in Annapolis. And outside Washington DC a nineteen year old man died after his basement apartment flooded. Residents of the apartment complex saying the rush of water came out of nowhere like the holy it was voted it was their US tour. And at least one person is confirmed dead in New Jersey after drowning in the flood waters and we are just getting word of a woman killed by a falling tree outside Philadelphia. Now the rain has moved into New England this was a scene in Stamford Connecticut overnight.

