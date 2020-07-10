Transcript for ‘Fleetwood Mac’ guy gets big surprise

That vibes were right when Nathan Abbott dot com posted districts not less than two weeks ago writing has long board to work. Because he was having heart troubles sickened on cranberry Jews or dogs. Got the word let's unseen you know and that it's in my past I knew I wasn't all that 37 year old racking up more than 25 million views. Ending her time. He placed her Exxon obviously Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood recreating the video himself popularity is naked video undeniable billboard saying the song dreams. Saw a 374%. Bump in download sales in the days since the video went viral. A little Fleetwood Mac and some cranberry juice straight from the bottle Nathan's recipe for a perfect day it is it true you drink a bottle it Nader or. All right yeah there's about borrowed every you'd noted because a bottle are big. But I'll let alone like eight five Lebanon Mathieu big. Are in bed might use at you know I mean it's like on them. Ocean spray hearing about Nathan's affinity for cranberry juice and his car troubles surprising him with a brand new pickup complete with what else. Bottles and bottles of a steeper cranberry juice. It's Americans on tick talk had already been crowd funding donations for new wheels for Nate then which he immediately paid forward to his own mom and dad. Further proof that the good vibes thing isn't just that evening in Tony Tony. What's your message to folks who are dealing discouraged to want you live their life with some joy it seems like you're living your life he's videotape me. 1830 sec date. And neighboring allows everybody ought to mean just take a little time to be year south. And do what you thought and you may you have you are not your site. Good juice good vibes good you set a wheels. Nathan who works at a potato factory Daryn Idaho and volunteers to help fight wildfires hopes that if the good vibes and blessings continue for him. He'll be able to move out of his RD and into an apartment with his daughter by wintertime. Back thank you well she liked Nathan all of you. Thing.

