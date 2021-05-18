Transcript for Flooding emergency in Louisiana

An outbreak of severe storms causing this flooding emergency overnight in Louisiana. In Lake Charles rescuers in boats and trucks pulling people from nearly eighty homes several customers were stuck inside this diner with water rising past her ankles as they sat in their chairs. Flying start grand or so. Or some parents giving piggyback rides to their kids' waded through waist deep water picking them up from school. Obviously don't do anything he gives you are. I mean tonight Interpol has to let accusers if they haven't. Yeah that the law. This school bus making weeks driving through water up to exploit. More than a foot of rain falling Monday at Lake Charles airport. Its third wettest day on record. In neighboring Texas people bracing for more severe weather after. Tornadoes and flash flooding in the Dallas area over the weekend one woman says a twister damaged this home for the second time in two years' she and her husband recently sold that house to another couple. Until these people think but the house. Different because we lips no new really excited about buying this house meanwhile on the West Coast its drought conditions causing cancer. The fire in Pacific Palisades California. Was burning out of control into Monday the flames spreading quickly underscoring what experts say is becoming the new norm BC climate change is fueling an earlier start. To the fire season. We normally don't out this type of fire the size of fire and man I think we really have to think about brush fires as a year round challenge.

