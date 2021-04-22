Transcript for New footage shows fatal police shooting of Ohio 16-year-old

In Ohio police released new video showing the moments leading up to the police shooting. A the sixteen year old girl Tuesday crowds honored look higher Bryant with a vigil last night she's the fifth person to die at the hands of Columbus police in the last five months. Investigation into her death comes as congress tackles a police reform bill. And there's word this morning that some progress is being made ABC's Dan Gilbert is here with more Andrew good morning. And good morning notice so many lawmakers here in Washington are hopeful that the conviction of Derek show little actually spark some real change what with his new police shooting in Ohio some say that's only adding. To the urgency. And in Columbus, Ohio a vigil last night for sixteen year old Kai a Bryant who was fatally shot by police Tuesday. After. It happens. Protesters gathering at the Statehouse demanding answers. Police have released new body camera video of the deadly confrontation. Officer Nicholas Riordan is seen approaching several people involved in altercation. Kind of Bryant a black TV genes can be seen swinging a night that the girl in pink officer Reardon then opens fire she had a knife she just one batter. As an independent investigation gets under way critics question whether deadly force was even necessary or if officer Reardon could have used a taser to subdue her instead. If there's not deadly force being. For perked perpetrated on someone else at that time an officer may have the opportunity to have covered a distance and time to use a taser. But if those things aren't present and there is an act of assault going on in which someone could lose their life. The officer can use their firearms to protect that third person. Then the kind of Bryant case comes amid a new push for police reform in Washington where Democrats hope to use momentum from dared show Vince conviction. To pass the George Floyd justice and policing act the bill would ban shall colds at no knock warrants and would eliminate so called qualified immunity which protects law enforcement officials from most civil lawsuits that's a major sticking point for Republicans who argue police need that protection what potential compromise on the table would allow police departments to be sued but not individual officers. I think it's important that we examine it but what's most important to me. Is that police officers have to be hill accountable. And qualified immunity in section 242 which is lowering the standard to prosecute officers which is why they're so rarely prosecuted. Those are real key components to the bill and we have to make sure that that's there. The Derek Schuman conviction Tuesday is also prompting the Justice Department to launch what's called a pattern and practice investigation. Into the Minneapolis police department. Pattern or practice investigations are powerful tools and they look into every aspect of a police department's actions and policies it's essentially an audit they can examine. Who's being arrested and why. One such investigation during the Obama administration looked at the police department in Ferguson Missouri after the shooting death of Michael Brown in 2014. One of the things they found is that the police department was engaging in a pattern and practice. Basically. Using traffic violations and other such methods to target black people to feel the city coffers that was the allegation. And democratic senators Cory Booker and Republican Tim Scott are spearheading those police reform efforts Scott says he hopes that negotiations wrap up. In the next few weeks Mona faith and her thank you.

