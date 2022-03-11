Forbes’ 2022 billionaires list

Rihanna, Kim Kardashian and Oprah Winfrey made the cut, but ABC News’ Will Ganss reveals who stole Jeff Bezos’ top spot on the list.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live