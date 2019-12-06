-
Now Playing: See the world premiere of 'Frozen 2' trailer
-
Now Playing: Kim Goldman launches new podcast called 'Confronting OJ'
-
Now Playing: 'Frozen 2' in 50 seconds
-
Now Playing: 'The Bachelorette': Week 4 recap
-
Now Playing: 'POSE' cast members on the show's critical role in elevating the LGBTQ+ community
-
Now Playing: US women's national team makes debut at FIFA World Cup 2019
-
Now Playing: E3 gaming expo excites video gamers with new launches of franchise favorites
-
Now Playing: US women's national soccer team beats Thailand 13-0 in opening match
-
Now Playing: Warriors' Kevin Durant appears to injure Achilles tendon in Game 5
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Shailene Woodley opens up about 'Big Little Lies' return to TV
-
Now Playing: 'RuPaul's Drag Race' stars talk Pride Month and their journey to drag fame
-
Now Playing: Elaine Welteroth talks 'Project Runway' and inspiring women with new book
-
Now Playing: Tim McGraw and historian Jon Meacham on new book 'Songs of America'
-
Now Playing: Amanda Seales tests Michael and Keke on 'Black Facts'
-
Now Playing: Keke Palmer's most embarrassing moment
-
Now Playing: Spend lunch dishing on Gwyneth Paltrow and Britney Spears
-
Now Playing: E3 Expo excites video gamers with new launches of franchise favorites
-
Now Playing: Keke Palmer reveals why she slapped Kofi Siriboe
-
Now Playing: 6-year-old's viral dance moves score celeb praise on social media
-
Now Playing: Sutton Foster shares what's next on 'Younger'