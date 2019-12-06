Transcript for 'Frozen 2' in 50 seconds

I'm backtracking bonus round and we yes. Atletico our parent company Disney is out with the first full trailer for proven to you and we're so excited. We just can't hide it. And outlook as the biggest frozen fan is like an errant dealt with the these else morning well. It's my dream to be light for Mandela and it may look cold out here but don't worry guys the new frozen trailer. For frozen to its coveted hot. Millions of news and its first few hours and of course plenty of fans theories along with that breaking the law down for yet in less than a minute. For the first time in forever we got Britney. Stark and scary and it's got these. Sports symbols on the mystical rocks contain. Symbols on the ice crystals from the teaser trailer lose if they represent the four seasons tells us this winter this character couldn't fall. And baby were puzzle is summer she did make an appearance in the first person. And like in summer all over imagery will focus on the site that series fixer upper but let's keep going. In the new trailer Abby says the pass is not what it seems and we see else's mom and a flashback that meet her parents survived a shipwreck from the first movie they actually detours and parents who also survived ship wrecked. And up to conspiracies got to let it got one thing we know for certain also has magical force helpful and not. And because he loves it opened doors the original frozen by the altogether and this new journey behind Darren. TV I'd note well we'll have to find out which of those theories if any turn out to be true. When present to flurries in the theaters November 22. By the way I snuck a five song titles and frozen in there you guys got some kind of and today I certainly capsule caught let me go. You did the FBI caught up in two. What's the best thing about Aaron del well. Oh I mean it's gorgeous the colors and bring out my eyes so that has to be my favorite part I guess that's true solid answer well with the.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.