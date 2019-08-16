-
Now Playing: Judge denies bail for millionaire fugitive captured after 4 years
-
Now Playing: Search for convicted murderer who skipped out on his own trial
-
Now Playing: Fugitive found after living in bunker for 3 years
-
Now Playing: Dale Earnhardt Jr. out of hospital after plane crash
-
Now Playing: Congresswomen banned from Israel
-
Now Playing: Growing fear of recession
-
Now Playing: 6 Philadelphia police officers shot
-
Now Playing: Immigration official defends controversial remarks
-
Now Playing: Standoff with China continues
-
Now Playing: Minivan tragedy
-
Now Playing: New questions over Jeffrey Epstein's death
-
Now Playing: Proposed immigration rule changes
-
Now Playing: Back-to-school gadgets
-
Now Playing: American Airlines under fire
-
Now Playing: Flight attendant arrested for being drunk
-
Now Playing: Fallout continues from Mississippi ICE raid
-
Now Playing: Armed man scares shoppers at Walmart
-
Now Playing: Living the 'suite' life
-
Now Playing: Insomniac Theater: 'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' and 'The Kitchen'
-
Now Playing: Insomniac Kitchen: Tuna Tartar