Transcript for Fugitive found after living in bunker for 3 years

Now to Wisconsin and the fascinating story of how fugitive was finally tracked down in the woods after three years he was living in a well appointed bunker equipped with the latest technology until a Hun Ter made the shocking discovery. The bunkers down the trail deep in the woods about a 150 miles north of Madison Wisconsin. The entrance covered by a locked door and carved into the side of the hill hidden from view I'd I'd been doing this for over twenty years and I've never seen anything like it. Inside fugitive Jeremiah button had a radio in a makeshift stove. Authorities say he also had LED lights cooling fans an electronic equipment. All of that powered by solar panels on the bunkers roof. And if it was cloudy easy button would make his own electricity by spitting up bicycle wheel to power generator I'd seen some pictures prior to coming out here and the pictures alone where. Extraordinary I couldn't believe that something like that was alone in the woods and some may have been living in that. The bunker was stocked with nonperishable food and button tells police he made frequent trips to local landfill for supplies. He had been on the run since early 20s16. When he was scheduled to go on trial for sex crimes but was found in his bunker last Friday by a hunter who alerted police. Paul like this is extraordinarily dangerous for the deputies to go to because you you don't know the demeanor. Or the capability of walked could happen button surrendered after a short standoff he's due back in court next month. And when he was arrested authorities say button seemed almost relieved it was his first human contact in more than three years.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.