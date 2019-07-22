-
Now Playing: Scotland Yard interviewed Kevin Spacey about allegations of sexual assault in the UK
-
Now Playing: People magazine shares some tips for Fourth of July picnics and cookouts
-
Now Playing: Saying goodbye to Mad magazine
-
Now Playing: 'The Bachelorette: Men Tell All' preview: Hannah faces Luke again
-
Now Playing: 'The Lion King' roaring its way to the top of the box office
-
Now Playing: 'Avengers: Endgame' breaks box office record
-
Now Playing: 'Game of Thrones' stars attend Comic-Con
-
Now Playing: A$AP Rocky receives high-profile support back in the US
-
Now Playing: Yankees manager suspended for 1 game, fined after tantrum during game
-
Now Playing: Rapper ASAP Rocky must remain behind bars: Swedish authorities
-
Now Playing: Dynamic young stars of 'The Lion King'
-
Now Playing: Keke and Lance Bass celebrate #NationalIceCreamDay
-
Now Playing: Ellie Goulding performs 'Flux' on Strahan & Sara
-
Now Playing: Ellie Goulding never stops hustling
-
Now Playing: Blink-182 gives a special live performance of 'I Miss You'
-
Now Playing: Star-studded trailer for 'Cats' featuring Taylor Swift and Idris Elba drops
-
Now Playing: Blink-182 rocks out to 'Blame It On My Youth' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Catching up with Blink-182 live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Blink-182 rocks out Central Park to their hit song 'Cynical'
-
Now Playing: Blink-182 performs their fan-favorite hit 'What's My Age Again'