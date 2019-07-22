Transcript for Saying goodbye to Mad magazine

I've been in at least if you miss the 53 years and Dick DeBartolo is going to show us the very first piece he ever wrote for Mad Magazine okay. Watch 1960. Tea room. And the article is TV ads we never got this C. And the premise here is the fifth wacky people that they would find if they didn't cut everything out. And show us a recent piece of viewers this is all gift. You know people who order of those boxes will you make meals at home right this is. The glut and gore may packaged chemical honorable. Sugar access X breath and go in for gluten Clinton for gluten that's good but there again. All right so this is a lot of memorabilia from my office that mad this is when now it had a comic con are filling my books for ample off. Like in amp. This kind of rail only a 150 these were made they look for our top 100 distributed. Alfred memo pad with just a tiny little space to write a memo. And the Alfred watch this kind of fun because Al puts in the strait jacket his feet have to tell the time. Before a Mad Magazine who were your comedy influences. The show of shows Sid Caesar and Imogene Coca when they were due movie satires. IA would lift like crazy. I. On Sunday reading man I so what this is like sure shows. What I don't want to read it I wanna write it so now that Mad Magazine is no longer going to be publishing new content what is next legacy. Well I think it toward young people actually everybody don't trust authority. Question the government you know early back then questioned that government look at they puff of what could they do wrong. Questioned aides questioned pretty much everything and make of your own mind about how things fill. And also. We love that servicemen always slow getting men because they've they thought I'm overseas. But I feel like I'm back home and knowing what's going on. Dick DeBartolo. Thank you for corrupting millions. Of adolescence over the years and you too absolutely great. It's so great to see just two legends talk 18 am we also salute Dick DeBartolo for its 57 years of contributions ten matte hair just incredible there. You're looking do there. I did okay in. Added laughing laughing not. Also Dick DeBartolo one of the original writers for the original match game in 1962 saw a man of. Maybe Alan you know that ABC actually optioned a mad televisions airing it wouldn't.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.