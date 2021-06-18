-
Now Playing: Gifts for Father’s Day that are ‘Made in America’
-
Now Playing: Advertisements debut on Instagram Reels
-
Now Playing: Deadly dam accident
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court upholds Affordable Care Act
-
Now Playing: Deadly shooting rampage in Arizona
-
Now Playing: The Weekend Rundown
-
Now Playing: Prime Day preview
-
Now Playing: Texas governor announces border wall construction
-
Now Playing: What's next after Biden-Putin summit?
-
Now Playing: Record-setting Western heat wave
-
Now Playing: 'Gorilla Glue Girl' launches new business
-
Now Playing: Saying goodbye to the 'Angels'
-
Now Playing: MacKenzie Scott donates $2.7 billion to charity
-
Now Playing: Hero pilot speaks out about life-saving advice
-
Now Playing: Biden-Putin summit begins
-
Now Playing: Podcast mega-deal
-
Now Playing: Illinois chemical plant fire threatens nearby river
-
Now Playing: Police investigate deadly shooting over mask
-
Now Playing: President Biden prepares for meeting with Putin