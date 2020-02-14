Transcript for Harvey Weinstein’s lawyers deliver closing arguments

And we turn now to the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault trial and his defense team raising the question. As a need to movement gone too far. Lawyers for the Hollywood producer made their case to the jury Thursday arguing that both men and women must be held responsible for their actions. This morning Harvey Weinsteins defense team on the attack. Delivering closing arguments in the former movie mogul sexual assault trial. Weinstein to turning down a route to you know. Argued Weinstein sexual encounters were consensual and that prosecutors wrote a script creating a scenario that quote strips adult women of their common sense. Telling the jury. In their universe women are not responsible for the parties they attend the men they flirt with the hotel room invitations. The plane tickets they expect the jobs they hope to obtain. Weinsteins lawyer your reminding jurors that emails written between Weinstein in the two main accusers revealing requests for professional support. We're to know added being a sex addict and being rapists are two different things. Weinstein is on trial for allegedly reaping a woman in a Manhattan hotel in 2013. In assaulting another woman in 2006. Additional accusers testified at the trial to bolster the prosecution's argument. That Weinstein used similar tactics to victimize women over many years. Other accusers like actress Rosanna Arquette protested outside court. Kinds not fund the pervasive culture of silence that is enabled abusers. Like Weinstein. The press occasions closing arguments are expected today jury deliberations next week.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.