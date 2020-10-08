Transcript for Heart-stopping base jump snafu

But your brother. You can law is god all. We gotta. Out bone. A parachute landing gone wrong in Cleveland video showing at 35 year old man. Smacking into the side of a parking garage Wear his Harrison got tangled leaving him stranded. 2030 feet out from up parachute unit on the building will. Arrogant yeah right now into meal hanging from a parachute. An entire a look at route eighteen east twenty to thirty feet and having trouble breathing. Emergency crews getting the call around 2 AM and Sunday morning where they found the man dangling not 203040. Feet off the ground firefighters rescuing him in and telling them he jumped from a plane with four other friends. Who reportedly landed safely elsewhere. All. We're out. This video showing another person narrowly missing the parking garage moments earlier. The man who hit the parking garage was transported to a local hospital for a broken ankle. A small price to pay just last year a skydiver was killed near the Grand Canyon following a hard landing and complications with his pair of shoes. Police say they're still looking into the location of the man's job among other things they're not releasing any more info this morning you guys crazy video there yet you're right about that will. I'd it's okay this morning thank you we appreciate it.

