Transcript for Hero pilot speaks out about life-saving advice

Announced when ABC news exclusive we're hearing from the pilot who helped take a flight instructor through an emergency landing after that it aims and of his plane failed and there. This morning a Florida pilot is talking about the life feeding advice he gave when he coast another pilot during an emergency landing on a highway. I could hear her distress in his voice flight instructor Richard Lee and a student were on board the Cessna over South Florida when the plane's engine failed. His plea for help the did not immediately reach emergency crews but mark is human another flight instructor was flying nearby and did hear the call. Asked if it was OK he is if he landed on the freeway. Ali yeah whatever whatever you gotta do. Giving effect but I could deliver on the highway here about what account where every guy a look at the Booker the book they're here. You're looking good Zetterberg would get everything going to be ride. Without power legal aid the plane toward a patch of grass in the middle of busy interstate 75. Our. After that normally are completely out of work went public about between carbon but it sounded out about. Now about bill he had problems are from the look at their watch that Iraq when he. Moments later this triumphant radio call. Doubted out of their way out we're on the highway all the highways. I can Atlantic but I don't plant near okay.

