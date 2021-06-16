-
Now Playing: American Airlines pilot gives lifesaving advice mid flight
-
Now Playing: Biden, Putin arrive for high-stakes summit in Geneva
-
Now Playing: Biden-Putin summit begins
-
Now Playing: Sleepy dog wakes up from a nap and then goes right back to sleep
-
Now Playing: 'Real Housewives' star, estranged husband's legal problems subject of new documentary
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, June 15, 2021
-
Now Playing: Astrophysicist Dr. Hakeem Oluseyi pulled himself up through 'hope and hussle'
-
Now Playing: What does success look like when Biden meets Putin?
-
Now Playing: Saving sequoias from wildfires driven by climate change
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: June 15, 2021
-
Now Playing: Key moments driving the past 2 decades of U.S.-Russia relations
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: COVID-19 US death toll reaches 600,000
-
Now Playing: Teacher’s book series showcases diversity
-
Now Playing: Actress dies from injuries after being struck in New York City
-
Now Playing: Judge orders transfer of Harvey Weinstein to Los Angeles
-
Now Playing: Violent outburst in Cleveland courtroom
-
Now Playing: Firefighters work to put out massive chemical plant fire
-
Now Playing: Pilot gets up close to Oklahoma funnel cloud