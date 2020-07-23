Transcript for Hiker survives 40 hours stranded in wilderness

Back in this country a hiker who was stranded for forty hours. In the California wilderness is sharing his story his video of the entire ordeal after he broke his life ABC's injured GE shows us what happened. I'll yelling for help was all Robert Ringo says he could do after he broke his leg while hiking alone in California's Joshua Tree national park man in X. I knew. I was airborne in our land your right arm my left hip. I can't. Move it further pain. I can't. Lou myself stranded in near 100 degree temperatures with no cell service. The 67 year old says he wired to record himself thinking it may help. It's about 434. Point any. On Thursday afternoon. I'm open in. School if you get this her fall under assault Hilton. An experienced hiker and hunter Ringo says he planned for just a short walk. He brought two liters of water but that proved too little he says he also managed to eat some juniper berries he found on a tree. It's the first time in my life I've ever experienced home. Oh no saliva. Before he left he told his family where he be hiking can after he didn't come home. They called for help. And indeed. You repeat or. Not. Know why don't worry our. Finally after nearly 2 days on Saturday morning he heard a search and rescue helicopter above and new help had arrived. I never got. The point for a fall a market. It amazes doctors have confidence in the faith. Ringo says he can't thank his rescuers enough. He's since had surgery on his leg and is expected to recover and says he will hike again. Kenneth and on a brave man Andrea thank you went.

