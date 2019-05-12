Transcript for Holiday ad backlash

And any. Time. For us right there thanks. It's the holiday ad dividing the Internet has been surprising his wife that the pellets on stationary workout tonight. The backlash swift. Accusing the company peddling sexist ideas of marriage nothing says maybe you should lose a few pounds like gifting your already rail thin life partner appellate time comedian Eva Victor spoofing that. Okay my birthright I'm a little bit nervous and rightly so because I haven't gotten. Work ethic progress that Britain look up her video racking up nearly four million views on Twitter alone others saying the commercial is downright creepy. I knew I'd seen that pellets on case before while Internet users continue to have clogged with the added that financial backlash is no joke. Stock for the fitness start up fell 9% this week the company also dropping the price of its digital subscription. Pellets on releasing -- statement. All we're disappointed in how some admits interpreted this commercial we're encouraged by and grateful for the outpouring of support we've received from those who understand. While we were trying to communicate. While some certainly do support the brand ID zero. Riots others continue to poke fun continuing that vicious cycle fix Figueroa. Great surprise I am of an artist on tax them let's get on about.

