-
Now Playing: Chilean protest performance replicated in Paris
-
Now Playing: Pentagon considers sending more troops to Middle East
-
Now Playing: California news helicopter hit mid-air
-
Now Playing: 3 dead, including gunman, in Pearl Harbor shooting
-
Now Playing: Holiday ad backlash
-
Now Playing: Lawmakers and legal scholars battle it out on Capitol Hill
-
Now Playing: Holiday by the numbers: Digital holiday spending is projected to hit $144B
-
Now Playing: Embattled Buffalo Bishop resigns amid widespread criticism: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Buffalo Bishop's tenure was marked by scandal: Part 2
-
Now Playing: 3 dead in shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard
-
Now Playing: Shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard
-
Now Playing: Study links hair dye, straighteners to increased risk of breast cancer
-
Now Playing: Authorities investigating murder of woman found at counseling center
-
Now Playing: Industrial fire triggers emergency air-quality alerts in Arkansas town
-
Now Playing: Woman collects 160,000 holiday cards to send to troops
-
Now Playing: 17-year-old girl holds open mosque door as students flee school stabbing
-
Now Playing: Storms could bring snow, rain and possible mudslides to the West
-
Now Playing: George Zimmerman sues Trayvon Martin’s family for $100 million
-
Now Playing: US considering big increase in troops to the Middle East: Source
-
Now Playing: Trump calls Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ‘two-faced’