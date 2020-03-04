Transcript for Hospital workers cry for help

Please help but. We need your help this morning pleas for help from the front lines were healthcare workers say the lack of protective gear is putting their lives at risk why aren't we asking nurses to answer rooms. Quickly re used and that doctors and nurses in New York say they're being told to reuse not only critical mass. But every day supplies like gallons every dale and I got to work. I feel like is she going to slaughter. My colleagues and I are writing our last line testament and it's not just hospital workers dealing with massive shortages. The union representing 400000. Nursing home employees across the country. Has issued a plea for federal help. Saying long term living facilities are not getting this same attention as hospitals calling themselves the forgotten front lines. A nursing home worker north of Chicago who wish to stay anonymous tells ABC news quote we don't have anything not even hand sanitize or. We're told that if we want to Wear a mask. We have to bring our own. In Georgia this state is investigating possible outbreaks at 47 nursing homes and the National Guard is now cleaning facilities near Atlanta in Colorado were ten nursing homes are reporting an outbreak. Gretchen Gordon says wearing a mask. Can sometimes make her job more difficult especially when treating patients with. Dementia so that says skinny just seeing them shift for me because. Sometimes the right forgets that that credit mayor race. Is that thing and show it you know freak out that I have a NASCAR earning thinks parent comfortable. Back in New York the hospital workers already facing dire shortages are sharing this warning different like caregivers. Sick are dying there won't be anyone left to take care of the public. And here's an encouraging number New York's governor says 40000 people have volunteered in the last two days to help provide relief for health care workers here are in New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.