Transcript for Hospitals are in critical need of ventilators

I spoke earlier with UCLA doctor David Eisen. York's governor today spoke about doctors splitting battle waiters to patients on one -- later. We've seen something similar happen in Italy what's involved in this and does this signal just how desperate things are getting here in New York hospitals. Yes what that shows is that it's really disasters in New York hospitals when you have all. Academic hospitals having to split ventilator is. Among patients he's the best is that it isn't content and our number one hospitals need US news and world report. The Missouri where we want. I'll send our family our friends and eat it we asked ourselves. Now on the bench later this little Jim long people. So yes it's possible to do. But it's not what you wanted to. And in sacks today. True. Actually six national associations. Including the national association anesthesiologists. Nationalists those association long specialists. And a critical care specialist. All advised against new zine. Ventilator is among sure more people we said that is clearly untrue then. Dad it's potentially and saves. And eat and recommended that it it's going to be done you bring an ethicist in to help you think about it because it could end up doing more harm than good. And a lot of people who may have had symptoms are wondering what does recovery look like even after that fourteen day isolation period how do you know what it is safe. To leave isolation. Also we have two recommendations now from the CDC up when you can return to work for instance when you can leave isolation if you've been sick. If you've been sick. Who they say now that in this where it's easy to say not a delegate tested to see if you're sure because aren't enough chest to CE. If you've gone from also test negative test. This afternoon CEO better. Orange you say you can emerge from isolation you compare our. Go back to work. It's been seven days since the start of beer illness. Hands you've been feeling better for three days off of any Tylenol or any no surety bill meaning three days without any fever. And three days with improving junior call she tempos. Seven days since the start imperialists and three days of those improvements also any. Medicine's. And as it. Hasn't been proven that that fourteen day number is the right amount of time to self isolate. The fourteen day number was four people who have been exposed. Or not gets sick that's the time we want to eat. Quarantining and more cell quarantining. See if they were developed the illness. But if you actually get sick then you have to be isolated the duration of your illness. You can only kind of reemerged. As of saying. Are back into public back to Marie who back to work. If it's been three days that he be without receiver three days of improved call. And spin at least seven days the beginning or illness. And thanks to doctor Eisen and for that and he also noted that not everyone. Needs to be tested for coaches and team.

